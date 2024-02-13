Israel’s war on Gaza: List of key events, day 130

Here’s how things stand on Tuesday, February 13, 2024:

Houthi Attack in Bab al-Mandeb

On Feb. 12 from 3:30 to 3:45 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired two missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Bab al-Mandeb. Both missiles were launched toward MV Star Iris, a Greek-owned, Marshall… pic.twitter.com/vfihRaw0rr

— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 13, 2024