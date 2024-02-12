Kansas City Chiefs defeat San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman scores winning touchdown with 3 seconds left in overtime.

The Kansas City Chiefs have defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman scored a touchdown with 3 seconds left in overtime to nab the title, after a 3-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The win makes the Kansas City Chiefs the first team to win the Super Bowl back to back in 19 years.