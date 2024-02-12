Court orders Netherlands to halt delivery of fighter jet parts to Israel

The court noted a clear risk that the parts are being used in ‘serious violations of international humanitarian law’.

A Dutch court has ordered the Netherlands to halt the delivery of parts for F-35 fighter jets used by Israel in its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. The order followed an appeal by human rights organisations against a lower court decision rejecting their argument that supplying the parts contributed to alleged violations of international law by Israel.

Last year, human rights organisations in the Netherlands accused the government of being complicit in the alleged war crimes committed by Israel during its war in Gaza due to its exports of F-35 fighter jet parts.

Amnesty International and Oxfam branches in the Netherlands argued that the shipments were “contributing to wide scale and serious violations of humanitarian law by Israel in Gaza”.

In December, a court dismissed the case and said that the government must be given much freedom when deciding on political and policy issues on arms exports.

However, the appeals court on Monday ordered the Dutch government to block all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel within seven days.

“It is undeniable that there is a clear risk the exported F-35 parts are used in serious violations of international humanitarian law,” the court said.

Israel has repeatedly denied allegations of committing war crimes during its military operation in Gaza. However, the International Court of Justice in January called on Israel to guard against any activities in the enclave that could constitute genocide.

The health ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip on Monday said at least 28,340 people have been killed in the besieged territory during the war.

The toll includes 164 fatalities over the past 24 hours. A total of 67,984 people have been wounded since the start of the hostilities on October 7 after Hamas killed around 1,100 and took 240 or so hostage in an attack on Israel.

This is a developing story …