Taylor Swift lands in US ahead of Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl showing

Swift is expected to attend the biggest event of the US sporting calendar on Sunday to cheer on her boyfriend.

Global pop sensation Taylor Swift has arrived back in the United States from Japan, fuelling expectations of a hotly-anticipated appearance at the Super Blow to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, news outlets have reported.

Swift’s plane landed in Los Angeles on Saturday after she wrapped up a sold-out show in Tokyo, raising fans’ hopes that she will attend Sunday’s game in Las Vegas to watch Kelce deck out for the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.

Gossip site TMZ published a grainy photograph of Swift as she hopped into a waiting SUV at Los Angeles International Airport before departing accompanied by a motorcade of vehicles with tinted windows.

Swift’s precise whereabouts had been a source of rampant speculation on social media, with internet sleuths posting regular updates about a plane en route to LA from Tokyo.

The Japanese embassy even weighed in on Swift’s journey, posting on social media that if the pop star departed Tokyo in the evening after her concert, “she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins”.

Swift, one of the most successful music artists of all time with 14 Grammy wins and hundreds of millions of album sales worldwide, has attended 12 American football games to watch Kelce play.

NFL officials have credited Swift’s presence at the games with driving a sudden surge in the popularity of the sport among young women.

Swift’s appearance at the 58th Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas could help drive the audience for the NFL showcase, which regularly attracts more than 100 million viewers as the biggest event on the US sporting calendar, to new heights.

Kelce joked earlier this week that he feels under pressure to win after Swift on Sunday picked up a record fourth Grammy for album of the year for Midnights.

“She’s unbelievable,” Kelce said at a news conference on Monday.

“She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I would have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware, too.”