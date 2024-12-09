Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,019

Here is the situation on Monday, December 9:

We discussed important issues on the battlefield and in the global situation, from our frontlines to North Korea. I stated that we need a just and enduring…

Yesterday, I visited President @EmmanuelMacron at the Élysée Palace and had a good meeting with President @realDonaldTrump .

United States President-elect Donald Trump has called for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations between Ukraine and Russia to end “the madness”, prompting Zelenskyy and the Kremlin to list their conditions.

In an interview with NBC News, Trump also said the incoming administration would reduce aid to Ukraine, which the US has been steadfastly backing since its invasion by Russia in 2022.

The Kremlin said Russia was open to talks on Ukraine after Trump’s call for a ceasefire. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said negotiations had to be based on agreements reached in Istanbul in 2022 and on the current battlefield realities.

Zelenskyy said the war with Russia cannot be ended with a piece of paper and a few signatures, adding that a ceasefire without guarantees can be broken at any time.

Zelenskyy said he told Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron during their talks in Paris that Kyiv needs an “enduring peace” that Moscow would not “destroy in a few years”.