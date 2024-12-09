The billionaire musician, who is married to superstar Beyonce, denies ‘heinous’ allegations, calling it a ‘blackmail attempt’.

American rapper and music producer Jay-Z has been accused in a civil lawsuit of raping a 13-year-old with hip-hop star Sean “Diddy” Combs in the year 2000, court documents show, a claim the artist strongly denied.

An updated civil complaint filed on Sunday alleges that Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, as well as Combs, raped the girl at an afterparty following the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2000.

“Another celebrity stood by and watched as Combs and Carter took turns assaulting the minor. Many others were present at the after party, but did nothing to stop the assault,” the complaint reads.

“Carter has been with Combs during many such instances described herein. Both perpetrators must face justice.”

Combs, who is also known as Diddy, is currently in jail facing charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Jay-Z had originally been identified in the complaint against Combs as “Celebrity A”, the updated lawsuit states, accusing Carter of filing a “frivolous” countersuit.

The plaintiff is not identified in the lawsuit.

Jay-Z fired back at the lawyer bringing the case, accusing him of being a “deplorable human”.

“My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are,” said a statement published on X by Jay-Z’s label Roc Nation.

“These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case.”

Carter, 55, is a billionaire record producer and entrepreneur who started out as a rapper and is now married to superstar Beyonce.

Buzbee, the lawyer bringing the action against Jay-Z, told the AFP news agency, “The pleading speaks for itself. This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court.”

Buzbee also said the alleged rape victim he is representing “never demanded a penny” from Jay-Z, writing that “she only sought a confidential mediation”.

Federal prosecutors allege that Combs, 55, sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fuelled sex parties using threats and violence.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his criminal trial is currently slated to begin on May 5, 2025.

He has also faced a massive wave of suits promised by lawyers, including Texas attorney Buzbee, who said in October that more than 100 alleged victims were planning legal action against him.