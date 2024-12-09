Haiti gang killed 110 people over witchcraft accusation, rights group says

The killings are a personal vendetta of a gang boss who believed witchcraft caused his son’s death, according to RNDDH.

At least 110 people were killed over the weekend in one of the poorest neighbourhoods of Haiti’s capital, a leading human rights group has said, attributing the killings to a personal vendetta by a local gang leader.

The National Human Rights Defence Network (RNDDH) said on Sunday that Wharf Jeremie gang leader Monel “Mikano” Felix ordered the massacre in Cite Soleil, a sprawling slum in Port-au-Prince, after his child became sick.

Felix had reportedly sought advice from a Voodoo priest who accused elderly people in the area of using witchcraft to harm the child, who died on Saturday afternoon.

Gang members killed at least 60 people on Friday and 50 on Saturday using machetes and knives, according to RNDDH.

All the victims were aged over 60, the rights group said.

Densely populated Cite Soleil is among the poorest and most violent areas of Haiti.

Tight gang control, including the restriction of mobile phone use, has limited residents’ ability to share information about the killings.

The United Nations in October estimated that Felix’s gang numbered some 300 people and operated around nearby Fort Dimanche and La Saline.

La Saline was in November 2018 the site of the massacre of at least 71 civilians, while hundreds of homes were set on fire.

The government, racked by political infighting, has struggled to contain armed gangs’ growing power in and around the capital.

Haitian authorities had in 2022 requested international security support for local police, but the mission – based on voluntary contributions – that the UN approved in 2023 has only partially deployed and is severely under-resourced.

Haitian leaders have since called for the mission to be converted into a UN peacekeeping force to ensure it is better supplied, but the plan stalled amid opposition from China and Russia in the Security Council.

More than 4,500 people were reported killed in Haiti so far this year, the UN says. An estimated 41,000 people were forced to flee their homes in the last two weeks alone, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Overall, there are more than 700,000 people displaced in Haiti due to the conflict, the IOM says.