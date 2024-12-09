Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial, what you need to know

The Israeli prime minister is facing corruption charges that could see him sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing multiple corruption charges in Israeli courts, is due to testify on Tuesday for the first time in his trial.

He is up against three separate cases of corruption filed in 2019: Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000, which include allegations of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

He denies any wrongdoing and claims to be the victim of a politically orchestrated “witch-hunt” by rivals and the media to remove him from office.

Analysts and observers posit that in his efforts to avoid the trials and possible conviction, Netanyahu has been extending and expanding Israel’s assault on the besieged Gaza Strip.

The trial, which began in May 2020, has been delayed several times and is now scheduled for December 10.

Netanyahu’s legal team has attempted to request delays in the trial.

Israel’s top court rejected on November 13 a request for a 10-week delay in his testimony hearing, saying he had had five months to prepare.

His team has claimed the prime minister was unable to prepare due to the time pressures of managing Israel’s wars.

Advertisement

“We were not convinced that a substantial change in circumstances has occurred which would justify a change to the date we set in our [original] decision,” the court said.

Here’s a breakdown of what he is accused of doing:

Case 1000

Also known as the “Gifts Affair”, this case charges the Israeli prime minister with fraud and breach of trust.

It involves allegations that Netanyahu and his wife Sara received lavish gifts from two wealthy businessmen in exchange for political favours.

The businessmen are Arnon Milchan, an Israeli Hollywood film producer, and Australian billionaire James Packer. The gifts allegedly include champagne and cigars.

Milchan testified that he provided gifts to Netanyahu in June 2020.

Netanyahu is accused of advancing Milchan’s interests by helping secure a United States visa after speaking to US government officials.

He is also accused of advancing a tax exemption law that could have benefitted Israelis abroad, including Milchan.

Fraud and breach of trust can result in prison sentences of up to three years, while bribery charges can result in up to 10 years in jail and/or a fine.

Then-Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said the gifts were given continuously, “such that they became a sort of ‘supply channel'”.

The goods were valued at approximately 700,000 shekels ($186,000), according to a statement made by Mandelblit following the indictment, and were given to Netanyahu “in connection with his public roles and his status as Israel’s Prime Minister”.

Advertisement

Case 2000

It says Netanyahu made a deal with businessman Aron Mozes, a controlling shareholder of the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, for favourable coverage in exchange for legislation to slow the growth of the rival Israel Hayom newspaper.

This case also charges him with fraud and breach of trust.

In Mandelblit’s indictment summary, he said despite “a profound rivalry” between the two men, they conducted three series of meetings between 2008 and 2014.

During these meetings, Netanyahu and Mozes “engaged in discussions regarding the promotion of their common interests: improving the coverage that Mr. Netanyahu received in the ‘Yedioth Aharonoth’ media group; and the imposition of restrictions on the ‘Israel Hayom’ newspaper”, Mandelblit said.

A legislative bill was also being considered that would have limited the circulation of Israel Hayom, according to the indictment’s summary.

Case 4000

This case indicts Netanyahu for granting regulatory favours to Israeli telecommunications company Bezeq in return for positive coverage of him and his wife on a news website controlled by its former chairman.

Netanyahu, in his capacity as communications minister at the time, allegedly provided regulatory benefits to Shaul Elovitch, the owner of Bezeq who also controlled the news website Walla.

The benefits reportedly included mergers and financial gains.

In exchange, Elovitch provided favourable coverage of Netanyahu and his wife.

Netanyahu “dealt on several occasions with regulatory matters pertaining to Mr Elovitch, and took specific actions that promoted significant business interests of Mr Elovitch of substantial financial value”, the indictment summary said.

Advertisement

Besides fraud and breach of trust, Netanyahu has been charged with bribery in this case.