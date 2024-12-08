Geir Pedersen, the United Nations special envoy for Syria, has expressed “cautious hope” after opposition fighters declared the rule of President Bashar al-Assad had come to an end.

Opposition forces on Sunday said they had “liberated” the capital, Damascus, in a fast-moving offensive that saw them seize control of several cities.

While al-Assad’s whereabouts remain unknown, opposition fighters said his prime minister, Mohammed Ghazi al-Jalali, would supervise state institutions until they were handed over.

In a statement later on Monday, Pedersen described the long-running war in Syria as a “dark chapter” that “has left deep scars”, adding: “Today we look forward with cautious hope to the opening of a new one – one of peace, reconciliation, dignity and inclusion for all Syrians.”

“Today marks a watershed moment in Syria’s history – a nation that has endured nearly 14 years of relentless suffering and unspeakable loss,” he said, extending his “deepest solidarity to all who have borne the weight of death, destruction, detention and untold human rights violations”.

The Syrian war started as a largely unarmed uprising against al-Assad in March 2011, but morphed into a full-blown war that dragged in foreign powers, killed hundreds of thousands of people and turned millions into refugees.

Al-Assad’s reported flight from Damascus comes less than two weeks after armed opposition groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched an offensive challenging more than five decades of domination by the al-Assad family.

Al-Assad had ruled Syria since 2000, when he inherited power from his father.

Pedersen acknowledged that “the challenges ahead remain immense”, stressing, however: “This is a moment to embrace the possibility of renewal … [and] a path toward a united and peaceful Syria.”

The UN special envoy emphasised, “The clear desire expressed by millions of Syrians that stable and inclusive transitional arrangements are put in place, that Syrian institutions continue to function.”

He said Syrian people should be helped to realise their “legitimate aspirations … [to] restore a unified Syria”.

The statement said Pedersen had heard from many Syrians, including armed groups and civil society organisations, and had noted “a will to protect their fellow Syrians … against retribution and harm”.

He appealed to all armed parties to “maintain … law and order, protect civilians and preserve public institutions”.

Pedersen also called on Syrians “to prioritise dialogue, unity and respect for international humanitarian law and human rights as they seek to rebuild their society”.

“There must be a collective effort to secure peace and dignity for all.”