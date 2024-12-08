News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,018

Here are the key developments on the 1,018th day of the Russia-Ukraine war.

French President Emmanuel Macron accompanies US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
French President Emmanuel Macron hosts a trilateral meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace in Paris, December 7, 2024 [Christian Hartmann/Reuters]
Published On 8 Dec 2024

Here is the situation on Sunday, December 8:

Fighting:

  • Ukraine’s air force said its air defence units shot down 28 of 74 drones launched by Russia overnight targeting Ukraine. In a statement on Telegram, it also said 46 of the Russian drones were “lost”, likely neutralised by electronic warfare.

  • Russia’s Ministry of Defence said on Telegram that its air defence destroyed 46 Ukrainian drones overnight over five Russian regions.
  • The ministry also said its forces had taken Berestky, a small village close to the embattled town of Kurakhove in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

Weapons:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a second batch of F-16 jets had arrived in Ukraine from Denmark. He praised Denmark for setting an “example of leadership” in defending lives.

Politics and diplomacy:

  • United States President-elect Donald Trump said Zelenskyy was keen for a deal to end the war with Russia after the pair met in Paris in a meeting hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that there should be an immediate ceasefire to be followed by negotiations.

  • Zelenskyy said he had “a good and productive” meeting with Trump and  Macron in Paris, and added, “We all want this war to end as soon as possible and in a just way. We spoke about our people, the situation on the ground, and a just peace.”

  • US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that the Biden administration will provide $988m in additional military aid to Ukraine. The package is separate from the $725m in military assistance announced on December 2.

  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Funke group of newspapers that he is confident he would be able to agree with Trump on a joint strategy for Ukraine after speaking to him on the phone.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

