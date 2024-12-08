Bashar al-Assad-appointed Mohammed Ghazi al-Jalali says gov’t ready to ‘extend its hand’ to opposition, turn its functions over to a transitional government.

The leader of the main armed opposition group in Syria says former Prime Minister Mohammed Ghazi al-Jalali will supervise state institutions until they are handed over, as fighters declared an end to Bashar al-Assad’s 24-year rule.

Opposition forces on Sunday said they had “liberated” the capital, Damascus, in a lightning offensive. They said al-Assad had fled the city. His whereabouts are unknown.

In a statement, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) head Abu Mohammed al-Julani said al-Jalali, appointed prime minister by al-Assad in September, will remain at the helm until the transition.

Signed in his real name, Ahmed al-Sharaa, al-Julani’s statement banned military forces in Damascus from approaching public bodies and prohibited the firing of guns in the air.

For his part, al-Jalali said his government is ready to hand over power to any leadership chosen by the people.

“I am not leaving and I don’t intend to leave. I expect in a peaceful manner to guarantee the continuity of the public authorities and the institutions and the state apparatus and to guarantee the safety and security for all citizens,” he said in a video statement.

“And we are extending our hands even to the opposition, who extended their hands and gave assurances they will not cause any harm to any citizens who belong to this Syria of ours.”

In an interview with Al Arabiya, al-Jalali said he had been in contact with the HTS leader to discuss managing the current transitional period, and said Syria should hold free elections.

He also said he did not know where al-Assad and his defence minister were, adding that he had lost communication with the president on Saturday night.

Separately, Syrian Communications Minister Eyad al-Khatib, in an interview with Al Arabiya, said he had been contacted by an HTS representative responsible for telecoms services.

They agreed that telecoms and the internet would continue to function, al-Khatib said.