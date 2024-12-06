Romania’s top court annuls results of presidential election’s first round

This is a breaking news story, more details to follow.

Romania’s top court has annulled the results of the first round of the country’s presidential election and said the whole process must be re-run.

The Constitutional Court’s decision on Friday — which is final — came after President Klaus Iohannis declassified intelligence this week that alleged Russia ran a coordinated online campaign to promote the far-right outsider who won the first round.

The alleged effort included thousands of social media accounts that promoted Calin Georgescu across platforms such as TikTok and Telegram.

Georgescu emerged as the frontrunner in the first-round vote on November 24 and was due to face Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party in a runoff on Sunday.

More to come…