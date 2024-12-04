US healthcare executive fatally shot in ‘targeted’ New York attack: Police

Police say killing of Brian Thompson, CEO of major insurance firm UnitedHealthcare, ‘does not appear to be random act’.

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, one of the largest health insurance companies in the United States, has been shot and killed in New York City in what officials describe as a “targeted” attack.

Thompson was fatally shot about 6:40am (11:40 GMT) on Wednesday as he was walking towards the New York Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, dressed in a suit and tie, to attend a company investor meeting.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

“This does not appear to be a random act of violence,” NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters during a news conference. “It appears the suspect was lying in wait for several minutes.”

Tisch also described the killing in a post on social media as “a brazen, targeted attack” and said police “will not rest until we apprehend the shooter”.

At the early stages in our investigation this appears to be a brazen, targeted attack — this does not appear to be a random act of violence. The full investigative effort of the NYPD is underway, and we will not rest until we apprehend the shooter.

UnitedHealthcare is part of UnitedHealth Group and provides care to 148 million people in the US and South America, according to the company’s website.

Thompson had been with the Minnesota-based company since 2004 and was named chief executive officer in April 2021.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare,” UnitedHealth Group said in a statement.

“Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.”

New York state Governor Kathy Hochul also called Thompson’s killing a “horrific and targeted shooting” while Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said it was “a terrible loss for the business and healthcare community in Minnesota”.

After the shooting, police tape blocked off the area on 54th Street outside the Hilton, where blue plastic gloves were strewn about and plastic cups appeared to mark the location of several bullet casings.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said police were reviewing evidence from the scene, including video. “It seems to be clearly targeted by an individual, and we will apprehend that individual,” he said.

Reporting from New York on Wednesday afternoon, Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey said police are speaking to Thompson’s co-workers and family to try to establish a motive.

Surveillance footage showed the suspected gunman — a white male seen wearing a grey backpack — leaving on foot and then jumping on an e-bike and riding through Central Park, Saloomey said.

“They’re asking the public for help at this point, offering a $10,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case,” she said.