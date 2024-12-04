Police raid Georgia opposition parties’ offices as protests continue

The opposition Coalition for Change party says its leader Nika Gvaramia is detained by police.

Police in Georgia have raided the offices of several opposition parties in what appears to be an attempt to halt a wave of protests against the governing Georgia Dream party’s decision to suspend talks on joining the European Union.

Thousands of people have rallied in the capital, Tbilisi, for six consecutive nights with police firing tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowds. Some protesters have thrown fireworks at police and constructed barricades in the city centre.

On Wednesday, the opposition Coalition for Change party said its leader Nika Gvaramia had been detained by police. The party published a video on X showing Gvaramia being carried by the arms and legs by several men down some steps.

Police also raided the offices of the Youth Organisation of the opposition United National Movement (UNM) party, one of the party leaders, Levan Khabeishvili, told journalists.

UNM in a statement accused the Georgian government of launching “all-out terror and repressions against opponents”.

The Interpress news agency reported two members of another opposition party, Strong Georgia, had been detained by the police.

Police beat and arrested the leader of the Akhali liberal opposition party and conducted a raid on the offices of the Droa party, images broadcast on local TV showed.

The raids came after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze promised to crack down on what he called “radical” political forces he accused of organising the protests.

“It is clear to everyone that these violent actions are entirely coordinated by the radical opposition. … No one will escape accountability, including the politicians hiding in their offices,” he said.

Demonstrators to gather again

Further protests were scheduled for Wednesday evening.

Al Jazeera’s Dmitry Medvedenko speaking from Tbilisi says police were stationed at the parliament building to prevent protesters from getting closer. “Agitation here is mounting near the parliament,” he said.

“It is the seventh night of protests here in Tbilisi. People that we’ve been talking to have been saying the arrest of the opposition leader [Gvaramia] is not going to deter them from coming here, night after night.”

Beforehand, pro-EU President Salome Zurabishvili accused Georgian Dream of closing “shops selling protective gas masks, protective goggles and helmets, leaving peaceful protesters deprived of their elementary protection”.

Early on Wednesday, police cleared demonstrators from Tbilisi’s main avenue outside the parliament building, using tear gas and water cannon, then chased fleeing people throughout the city and made arrests.

The Ministry of Labour, Health and Social Affairs said “11 protesters, three journalists and one police officer” were taken to hospitals with injuries.

“On-site medical assistance was provided to dozens of individuals, including media representatives and law enforcement officers,” it added.

More than 300 protesters have been detained since the demonstrations erupted on Thursday, and more than 100 people have been treated for injuries.

Demonstrators accuse the government of betraying Georgia’s bid for EU membership, which is enshrined in its constitution and supported by about 80 percent of the population, according to polls.

Georgia’s public ombudsman, a former opposition politician, accused the police on Tuesday of harshly mistreating people detained during the demonstrations, conduct that he said amounted to torture.