South Korean court issues arrest warrant for Yoon over martial law decree

Court’s issuance of warrant marks first time South Korean authorities have sought to detain a sitting president.

A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law in a historic first.

Seoul Western District Court on Tuesday approved the warrant following a request by the Joint Investigation Headquarters, which is investigating the embattled South Korean leader for insurrection and abuse of power.

“The arrest warrant and search warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol, requested by the Joint Investigation Headquarters, were issued this morning,” the Joint Investigation Headquarters – comprised of officials from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), police and the Ministry of Defence – said in a statement.

The move marks the first time authorities have sought to detain a sitting South Korean president.

It is unclear when authorities might attempt to take Yoon into custody.

Yoon’s security detail has previously blocked investigators from executing a number of search warrants at the presidential office compound and the president’s official residence.

South Korean media have speculated that Yoon is unlikely to be arrested imminently as authorities will probably seek to coordinate with the presidential security service.

Yun Gap-geun, a lawyer for Yoon, said in a statement that the warrant was “illegal and invalid”, arguing that the CIO does not have the authority to investigate the president for insurrection.

Kwon Sung-dong, the floor leader of Yoon’s People’s Power Party, also criticised the court’s decision to issue a warrant, describing it as “inappropriate”.

Yoon faces possible life imprisonment, or even the death penalty, over his brief imposition of martial law on December 3, which has plunged the East Asian nation into its biggest political crisis in decades.

Yoon has been suspended from his duties since December 14, when the National Assembly voted for his impeachment in a 204-85 vote.

In a deepening of the country’s leadership crisis, the opposition-controlled legislature on Friday voted to also impeach acting president Han Duck-soo, passing presidential authority to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok.

The Democratic Party and several minor opposition parties voted to impeach Han over his refusal to immediately appoint three justices to fill vacancies on the Constitutional Court, which is deliberating whether to uphold Yoon’s impeachment.

The court has up to six months to make its decision, after which Yoon will either be removed from office or restored to the presidency.