Three foreigners die in Bangkok hotel fire, authorities say

Fire broke out on fifth floor of hotel near popular Khao San Road, fire department says.

Three foreigners have died in a hotel fire in a popular tourist area of Thailand’s capital Bangkok, according to local authorities.

The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the Ember Hotel on Sunday night, Bangkok’s Fire and Rescue Department said on Monday.

One woman died at the scene and two men were pronounced dead in hospital, the fire department said.

Seven others are receiving treatment in hospital, according to the fire authorities.

The names and nationalities of the deceased were not immediately released.

The hotel is located a short walk from Khao San Road, a popular nightlife area that draws backpackers from around the world.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt told reporters there were 75 people in the hotel at the time of the fire and 34 people were rescued from the rooftop.

Chadchart said he had ordered officials to conduct a city-wide inspection of fire escape routes in hotels and entertainment venues in response to the blaze.

“We have to build confidence and take care of tourists,” Chadchart said.

Tourism is a major contributor to Thailand’s economy, the second largest in Southeast Asia, accounting for nearly one-fifth of gross domestic product.

The country has welcomed more than 32 million tourists this year, with Chinese making up the biggest share of arrivals, followed by Malaysians, Indians and South Koreans.