South Korea authorities seek arrest of Yoon over martial law declaration

Joint investigation unit requests arrest warrant for suspended president over brief imposition of martial law.

South Korean authorities have requested an arrest warrant for suspended President Yoon Suk-yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law.

South Korea’s Joint Investigation Headquarters said on Monday that it sought Yoon’s arrest on insurrection and abuse of power charges after the impeached leader ignored three summonses to appear for questioning.

A court will decide whether to issue a warrant following the request.

Yoon’s brief imposition of martial law on December 3 stunned South Korea, plunging the East Asian nation into its biggest political crisis in decades.

Yoon, who served as the country’s top-ranking prosecutor before entering politics, has been suspended from his duties since December 14, when the National Assembly voted for his impeachment in a 204-85 vote.

The Constitutional Court of Korea is deliberating whether to uphold the impeachment motion and remove Yoon from office, a process that could take up to six months.

At its first preparatory hearing on Friday, the court denied a request by Yoon’s lawyers for a postponement in proceedings to allow the South Korean leader to better prepare his case.