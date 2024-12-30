Serbia charges 13, including ex-minister, in train station roof collapse

Fatal collapse of railway station roof in the city of Novi Sad killed 15 people and prompted protests last month.

Serbian prosecutors have charged 13 people, including a former transport minister, over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in the northern city of Novi Sad last month.

Prosecutors filed the indictment on Monday after the November 1 accident left 15 people dead.

The concrete awning of the recently renovated roof caved in, killing 14 people at the scene while the 15th died in hospital weeks later. The victims were aged between 6 and 74.

Public outrage over the tragedy prompted regular nationwide protests, with many blaming the deaths on corruption and inadequate oversight of construction projects.

The government denies the allegations.

In a statement on Monday, the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Novi Sad said it had indicted officials and executives including the former minister of infrastructure, his deputy and the designers and supervisors of the reconstruction project.

“The indictment was brought … due to justified suspicion that they have committed a serious offence against general safety … caused general danger … and [for] irregular and improper construction works,” it said.

Former Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesic was among those charged. However, in line with Serbian law, the indictment only identified the defendants using their initials.

Vesic, as well as Trade Minister Tomislav Momirovic and the head of state-run Serbian Railways, have resigned over the incident.

On November 4, Vesic said he would resign but that he could not accept responsibility for the accident.

On November 21, police arrested 11 people in connection with the accident, including Vesic, whom the court released from detention on November 27.

The prosecutors requested that the 10 people currently in custody over the incident remain and that three people who had been released pending the investigation be taken back into custody.

Serbia’s populist president, Aleksandar Vucic, said those responsible must be held to account.

The latest protest over the disaster gathered tens of thousands of people in the capital, Belgrade.

Protesters are demanding that the authorities take responsibility, the prime minister resign, and those found responsible be prosecuted.

Students have also joined the demonstrations, shutting down the operations of most universities in Serbia for a month, calling for transparent investigation and accountability.