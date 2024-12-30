At least 71 people killed in Ethiopia road accident

A truck packed with passengers plunged into a river in Sidama state, regional authorities said.

At least 71 people have died in a road accident in southern Ethiopia, according to local authorities.

A truck packed with passengers plunged into a river in Sidama state, some 300km (186 miles) south of Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa, the regional communication bureau said in a statement late on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the Sidama Police Commission Traffic Prevention and Control Directorate said “68 males and three females are known to have died in the accident so far”, quoting Chief Inspector Daniel Sankura.

Wosenyeleh Simion, the spokesperson for the Sidama regional government, also confirmed to the Reuters news agency that 71 people had died.

“Five are in a critical condition and taking treatment at Bona General Hospital,” Wosenyeleh added on Monday.

In it’s statement late on Sunday the regional communication bureau had given the death toll as 60, also adding that survivors were being treated at Bona General Hospital.

Blurred images shared by the Sidama Regional Health Bureau showed a mass of people surrounding a vehicle, partially submerged in water, with many seemingly attempting to help pull it from the waters.

Other images shared by the bureau appeared to show bodies, some covered in blue tarpaulin, lying on the ground.

The health bureau expressed its condolences to the families of the victims of the crash and said it would share more information later.

The police commission said the incident occurred at about 5:30pm local time (14:30 GMT) on Sunday when the vehicle plunged into a river.

Wosenyeleh told Reuters the truck had missed a bridge and fell into a river and that the road had many bends.

Some of the passengers were returning from a wedding ceremony and some families had lost multiple members, he said.

He added that traffic police in the region reported the truck was overloaded, which likely caused the accident.

Authorities did not provide details about the number of passengers who were on board at the time of the accident.

Road accidents are common in Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, where roads are often poorly maintained.

At least 38 people, mostly students, were killed in 2018 when a bus plunged into a ravine in Ethiopia’s mountainous north.