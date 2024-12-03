BREAKINGBREAKING,
South Korea’s president declares emergency martial law
While declaring the martial law, President Yoon accused opposition of anti-state activities.
Published On 3 Dec 2024
South Korea’s president has declared an emergency martial law in the country, accusing opposition of anti-state activities.
President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that he will rebuild a free and democratic country through the martial law.
“To safeguard a liberal South Korea from the threats posed by North Korea’s communist forces and to eliminate anti-state elements… I hereby declare emergency martial law,” Yoon said in a live televised address to the nation.
Yoon since taking office in 2022 had struggled to push his agendas against an opposition-controlled parliament.
More to come…
Source: Al Jazeera