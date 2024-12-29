Tributes pour in after US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

The oldest living president served only one term but has been hailed for his post-White House philanthropy and advocacy.

Jimmy Carter, the oldest living president of the United States, has died at the age of 100.

Carter, who was president between 1977 and 1981, died on Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia, according to the Carter Center.

“Our founder, former US President Jimmy Carter, passed away this afternoon in Plains, Georgia,” the organisation, which Carter founded a year after leaving the White House, said in a post on X.

The death was first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

No cause of death was immediately given, although Carter had spent almost two years under hospice care at his home after being treated for a form of skin cancer. He celebrated his 100th birthday at his home in October.

Rosalynn Carter, Jimmy Carter’s wife of 76 years, died in November 2023.

Despite serving only one term, the former peanut farmer from Georgia cast a long shadow during his post-presidential career. This included winning the Nobel Prize for Peace in 2002 for The Carter Center’s work in fighting the Guinea worm disease in Africa and tracking elections across the world.

He also continued to volunteer with the Habitat for Humanity home-building organisation late into his life, burnishing a reputation for community service and humility that earned him plaudits from across the political aisle.

In a statement, US President Joe Biden called Carter “an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian”.

“With his compassion and moral clarity, he worked to eradicate disease, forge peace, advance civil rights and human rights, promote free and fair elections, house the homeless, and always advocate for the least among us,” Biden said.

“He saved, lifted, and changed the lives of people all across the globe”.

In a separate statement, former US President Bill Clinton said Carter “worked tirelessly for a better world”.

President-elect Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that “we all owe [Carter] a debt of gratitude”.

Members of Congress from both political parties praised Carter.

In a post on X, Democratic Congressman Chris Van Hollen wrote that Carter “represented the best of our country”.

“His decades of distinguished service to America and humanity leave a towering legacy of good works,” he wrote.

Republican Marsha Blackburn posted: “After his service as 39th President, Jimmy Carter spent his time helping others. He partnered with Habitat for Humanity for decades, even volunteering to build homes in Nashville [Tennessee] at age 95.”

Tumultuous presidency

Carter entered the 1976 presidential race as a moderate Southern Democrat with little national name recognition. Nevertheless, he saw an unexpected surge amid anger over US involvement in the Vietnam war and the scandal-ridden presidency of Richard Nixon.

But Cold War pressures and economic woes at home burdened his presidency, which was further marred after 52 Americans were taken hostage at the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979. Republican challenger Ronald Reagan went on to handily defeat Carter in the 1980 election.

Still, Carter oversaw some major diplomatic victories while in office, including helping to forge a deal between then-Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin, which restored diplomatic and economic ties between the two countries, in 1978. The Camp David Accords were reached on the condition that Israel return the Sinai Peninsula to Egypt.

While that agreement did not solve the Palestinian issue, Carter went on to be an outspoken advocate for Palestinian rights.

In 2006, he published the book Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid, using a label that major rights groups Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International would not adopt for more than a decade.

In a post on X on Sunday, author Assal Rad described Carter as “one of the only US presidents who spoke honestly about Palestine”.

Human Rights Watch said Carter “set a powerful example for world leaders to make human rights a priority, and he continued to fight for human rights after he left office”.