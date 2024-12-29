The crash occurred as the Jeju Air plane was landing at the Muan International Airport in South Korea.

A passenger plane has veered off the runway and crashed at an airport in the South Korean city of Muan, killing at least 29 people, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The accident took place on Sunday as the Jeju Air plane was landing at the Muan International Airport, Yonhap reported.

It was carrying 175 passengers and six flight attendants and was flying back from Thailand.

Photos shared by local media showed thick clouds of black smoke coming out of the plane.

South Korea’s Acting President Choi Sang-moo has ordered “all-out-efforts for rescue operations” at Muan, according to Yonhap.

Two person have been found alive as the rescue mission is continuing, the agency reported.

More soon…