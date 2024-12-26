Pakistan military court sentences 60 more civilians over pro-Khan protests

Imran Khan’s nephew, two retired army officers among those jailed over attacks on military facilities after former PM’s arrest in May 2023.

A Pakistani military court has sentenced 60 civilians to jail time ranging from two to 10 years in connection with attacks on military facilities after the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2023.

Those sentenced on Thursday include a relative of Khan as well as two retired military officers.

Last week, 25 others were sentenced on the same charges.

“The Nation, Government, and the Armed Forces remain steadfast in their commitment to upholding justice and ensuring that the inviolable writ of the state is maintained,” the military’s ISPR media wing said on Thursday, adding that the court martials had now concluded.

Khan’s arrest on May 9, 2023, sparked countrywide protests that saw people attack and ransack military installations in an unprecedented backlash against Pakistan’s powerful army, which has ruled the South Asian country directly for decades at a time and still wields enormous influence.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said his nephew was among those convicted and he was sentenced to a decade in prison.

“Conducting trials in military courts has undermined the fundamental rights of citizens,” Khan was quoted as saying by his party on X.

Growing criticism

The sentences have sparked concerns among Khan’s supporters that military courts will play a more significant role in cases related to the former leader, who is facing multiple charges, including inciting attacks against the armed forces.

The international community has also expressed concerns over the sentencings. The United States said it was “deeply concerned” while the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office noted that trying civilians in military courts “lacks transparency, independent scrutiny and undermines the right to a fair trial”.

The European Union also criticised the sentences, saying they are “inconsistent with the obligations that Pakistan has undertaken under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights”.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Pakistan’s information minister said the military court sentences do not infringe upon the right to a fair trial because defendants are granted access to a lawyer and their families and have the opportunity to appeal twice, both within the military court and the relevant civilian high court.

Khan’s supporters have denied any wrongdoing, and Khan has said the cases against him are politically motivated.

The military and government have denied any unfair treatment of Khan or his supporters.

Khan’s May 2023 detention lasted a matter of days, but he was rearrested three months later and has remained imprisoned since as he faces a parade of court cases.

The 72-year-old was barred from running in February’s elections, which were marred by rigging allegations.

The PTI, meanwhile, was targeted by a sweeping crackdown after the unrest with thousands of its grassroots supporters and senior officials arrested.

A coalition of parties considered close to the military establishment emerged as the new government.