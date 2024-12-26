Israel strikes Yemen’s Sanaa airport, Hodeidah power plant

Air strikes come a day after Houthis fire a ballistic missile and two drones towards Israel.

Israel’s military said it struck multiple targets linked to the Houthi rebels in Yemen, including Sana’a International Airport and three ports along the western coast.

The attacks carried out on Thursday hit Yemen’s Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations as well as military infrastructure in the ports of Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Kanatib, Israel’s military added.

Yemeni journalist Hussain al-Bukhaiti told Al Jazeera the attack on the airport in the capital Sanaa targeted one of its control towers, disrupting operations. A power plant in Hodeidah was also targeted, according to local reports.

“All Israeli attacks … whether its against Yemen or Gaza, they [Yemeni forces] will treat as an escalation. And I believe … the Yemeni army may conduct a major attack against Israel,” he added.

Another journalist speaking to Al Jazeera from Yemen, Mohammed al-Attab, said this was not the first time Israeli forces had attack the airport. “The airport has been bombed on more than one occasion … and has been rehabilitated,” he added. Al-Attab added there were no reports of casualties so far.

The strikes come a day after Yemen’s Houthi militia, which controls northwestern Yemen, including Sanaa and its Red Sea coast, fired a ballistic missile and two drones towards Israel. Over the weekend, 16 people were wounded when a Houthi missile hit a playground in Tel Aviv.

Last week, Israeli jets struck Sanaa and Hodeida, killing nine people, calling it a response to previous Houthi attacks.

Al Jazeera’s Hamdah Salhut, reporting from Amman, said Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Defence Minister Israel Katz have both previously said said “Yemen will pay a price” for recent attacks.

“You’re looking at least five different incidents in which there were missiles fired by the Houthis into Israeli airspace, one of them actually making impact in Tel Aviv,” she added.

On Saturday, a Houthi missile attack wounded 16 people in Tel Aviv. The incident prompted a warning from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said he ordered the destruction of Houthi infrastructure.

Houthi fighters have targeted Israel and ships linked to it in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since Israel launched its genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023, after a Hamas-led attack on Israel.

The Houthis said they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 45,000 people, mostly children and women, have been killed by Israeli forces. On the Israeli side, 1,139 people were killed in the Hamas attacks nearly 15 months ago.