Blast at explosives factory in Turkiye kills 12

A blast has ripped through an explosives factory in northwest Turkiye, killing 12 people and injuring four, according to officials.

An investigation was launched following the powerful blast on Tuesday, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, announcing the death toll.

The explosion occurred at a factory in the village of Kavakli in Balikesir province. Footage broadcast on local media showed shards of glass and metal scattered outside the plant, where ambulances stood by.

“According to initial reports, 12 employees died and four were taken to hospital with injuries as a result of the explosion,” local governor Ismail Ustaoglu said.

“I wish God’s mercy upon our deceased citizens and a speedy recovery to our wounded,” he added.

Officials said the wounded were not in a serious condition.

Interior Minister Yerlikaya said the cause was not immediately known and authorities ruled out sabotage. “We are trying to find out what caused it,” he said.

The blast took place at 8:25 am (0525 GMT) at a section of the plant which local officials said collapsed by the force of the explosion.

Many fire crews were sent to deal with the blaze and health and security units were dispatched to the area while an investigation was launched, the government’s communications directorate said.

The plant makes munitions and explosives and flares for the domestic and international markets.

Turkiye has become a major defence exporter, particularly for drones, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a major supporter of the industry

