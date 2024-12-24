Blast at explosives factory in Turkiye kills 12

Officials say four people were injured in the explosion at a munitions factory in Balikesir province.

An explosion has ripped through an explosives factory in northwest Turkiye, killing 12 people and injuring four, according to officials.

The explosion occurred at the factory in the village of Kavakli in Balikesir province.

“According to initial reports, 12 employees died and four were taken to hospital with injuries as a result of the explosion,” Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said.

Authorities rule out sabotage

Footage broadcast on local media showed shards of glass and metal scattered outside the plant, where ambulances stood by.

An investigation was launched following the powerful explosion on Tuesday, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, announcing the death toll.

Officials said the wounded were not in a serious condition.

Yerlikaya said the cause was not immediately known and authorities ruled out sabotage. “We are trying to find out what caused it,” he said.

The explosion took place at 8:25am (05:25 GMT), during the morning shift change, according to Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Istanbul.

The section it happened in – where bullet capsules are manufactured – collapsed from the impact.

Koseoglu added that the resulting power outage has forced officials to conduct manual searches for people who may still be within the building.

Fire crews were sent to control the blaze and health and security units were dispatched, the government communication directorate said.

The plant makes munitions, explosives and flares for domestic and international markets.

Turkiye has become a leading defence exporter, particularly of drones, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a strong supporter of the industry.

This is a developing story. More to come…