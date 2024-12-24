Al Jazeera condemns Fatah campaign against it in West Bank

Fatah has banned Al Jazeera from reporting from the Jenin governorate.

Al Jazeera Media Network has condemned an “incitement campaign” initiated by Fatah in the occupied West Bank against Al Jazeera and its journalists, particularly against correspondent Mohamad Atrash.

The network in a statement said the “deplorable” campaign was launched because it covered clashes between the Palestinian National Security Forces and Palestinian resistance fighters in Jenin.

This comes after the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, Fatah, which controls the Palestinian Authority, announced a ban on the operations of Al Jazeera in the Jenin governorate due to its coverage of continuing raids by PA security forces on Palestinian fighters in Jenin.

“The Network has been and remains a platform for the Opinion and the Other Opinion and professional in its credible and impartial coverage. Al Jazeera has successfully maintained its professionalism throughout its coverage of the unfolding events in Jenin,” the network said in a statement.

“The voices of both the Palestinian resistance and the Spokesperson of the Palestinian National Security Forces have always been present on Al Jazeera’s screens,” the statement continued.

Advertisement

Al Jazeera went on to point out that such a campaign could expose its correspondents to danger.

“The Network holds Fatah, Palestinian National Security Forces, and relevant institutions of the Palestinian Authority accountable for any harm that may befall Mohamad Atrash or any of Al Jazeera journalists in the occupied West Bank.”

Fatah claimed Al Jazeera was playing a “dangerous role” with its coverage of the clashes, which spread “discord” and internal fighting between Palestinian factions, according to a statement published by the Jordan-based Roya News outlet on Monday.

The group also called on Palestinians across the occupied territory to refrain from having any dealings with the network.