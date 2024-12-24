Acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal dies aged 90

Benegal, a pioneer of new wave cinema in India, was celebrated for his films addressing social issues.

Shyam Benegal, the acclaimed Indian filmmaker who spearheaded a new wave cinema movement of the 1970s with films addressing social issues, has passed away at the age of 90 due to chronic kidney disease.

He was celebrated for his contributions to cinema as a director, editor and screenwriter, and is credited with pioneering a new genre of filmmaking.

Benegal passed away on Monday at Mumbai’s Wockhardt Hospital, and his cremation will take place on Tuesday, the Press Trust of India news agency reported, citing his daughter Pia.

“He had been suffering from chronic kidney disease for several years but it had gotten very bad. That’s the reason for his death,” Pia said.

Numerous tributes to the legendary filmmaker poured in on social media platforms.

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt wrote that Benegal told stories without pretence. “They were raw and real, about the struggles of ordinary people. His films had craft and conviction.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with the filmmaker, called him “a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations”.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with the filmmaker, called him "a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations". Working with him in Zubeidaa was a transformative experience, exposing him to Benegal's unique style of storytelling.

Benegal mentored top Indian actors, including Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, Naseeruddin Shah, and Om Puri who made their mark in Bollywood’s popular cinema as well.

“I have lost my foster father, a man to whom I owe more than I can say,” posted Naseeruddin Shah.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Shyam Benegal, whose storytelling had a profound impact on Indian cinema. His works will continue to be admired by people from different walks of life,” India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

Benegal came into the limelight in the 1970s, with a series of films that challenged mainstream Bollywood. His films Ankur (1974), Nishant (1975), Manthan (1976), and Bhumika (1977) represented a parallel cinema dealing with the social realities of a poor nation.

Ankur explored the feudal divide in India, while Manthan was based on the story of the country’s cooperative dairy milk movement.

Benegal was widely known for his series Bharat Ek Khoj, a landmark 53-episode television series based on the book Discovery of India, written by India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and chronicled the country’s troubled passages, from ancient times to modernity.

He also directed a 2023 biopic on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who led Bangladesh’s freedom struggle against Pakistan in the 1970s. Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August following a student movement, is the daughter of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Hindi cinema can be divided into pre and post Shyam Benegal. Too many have stood on the shoulders of this fearless and trailblazing filmmaker.

Benegal was born in December 1934, in Hyderabad in southern India, and had an early launch in the world of cinema. He earned an economics degree from Hyderabad’s Osmania University and established the Hyderabad Film Society. He also ventured into advertising, where he directed at least 900 sponsored documentaries and advertising films.

Benegal is survived by his wife Nira Benegal and daughter Pia.