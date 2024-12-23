News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,033

Here are the key developments on the 1,033rd day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A view shows a damaged multi-storey residential building following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in Kazan
A view of a damaged multistorey residential building following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack in Kazan, Russia [File: Stringer/Reuters]
Published On 23 Dec 2024

Here is the situation on Monday, December 23:

Fighting:

  • More than 1,000 North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded in Russia’s war with Ukraine, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Monday.
  • Russia’s Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems destroyed 42 Ukrainian drones over five Russian regions overnight on Sunday.
  • Russian forces have captured two villages in Ukraine, one in the Kharkiv region in the northeast and one in the eastern Donetsk region, the Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday.
  • Ukraine military’s general said Sontsivka, a village in the east, was in a sector subject to 26 Russian attacks in the past 24 hours. The general staff also reported heavy fighting near Pokrovsk, with 34 Russian attempts to pierce defences.
  • Ukraine’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said Russian forces executed five unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war on Sunday.
  • Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) named Colonel General Alexei Kim, a deputy chief of Russia’s General Staff as one of the people it suspects of ordering a missile strike on a hotel in eastern Ukraine in August. The SBU said he acted “with the motive of deliberately killing employees of” the Reuters news agency.
Diplomacy and Security

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged retaliation after Ukrainian drones struck residential buildings in the city of Kazan in Russia’s Tatarstan region.
  • Putin met Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in the Kremlin on Sunday, a rare visit by a European Union leader to Moscow as a contract allowing Russian gas to transit through Ukraine nears expiry.
  • South Korea says North Korea is preparing to deploy additional troops and weapons to aid Russia in its full-scale war against Ukraine, Yonhap news agency reported.
  • US President-elect Donald Trump said on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed a desire to meet him “as soon as possible” to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

