BREAKING,
News

Mozambique top court confirms ruling party’s win in disputed election

Daniel Chapo will assume office with 71 percent of the vote according the court’s ruling

Daniel Chapo, presidential candidate of the ruling Frelimo party leaves with his wife, Gueta Chapo after casting their vote during the general elections at Inhambane, in southern Mozambique
Daniel Chapo, presidential candidate of the ruling Frelimo party leaves with his wife, Gueta Chapo after casting their vote during the general elections at Inhambane, in southern Mozambique, October 9, 2024. [File: Siphiwe Sibeko/ Reuters]
Published On 23 Dec 2024

Mozambique’s top court has confirmed the ruling party Frelimo’s victory in an October election which sparked massive protests by opposition groups who say the vote was rigged.

The Constitutional Council reaffirmed that Daniel Chapo, Mozambique’s ruling party candidate, was declared victor after securing more than 65 percent of the vote. The court’s decision revises down the National Election Commission’s (CNE) results in the days after the election which had Chapo with 71 percent of the vote.

The party increased its majority in parliament.

The 47-year-old Chapo will officially take office in January. He will be the first President born after independence.

Opposition leader Venancio Mondlane claims the October 9 vote was rigged in favour of Frelimo and that a separate count shows he won enough votes to take the office.

During the election outside observers said the election was not free or fair. At the time European Union poll observers noted the “unjustified alteration”

The nation’s top court has the final say over the electoral process and its ruling is likely to spark further protests in Mozambique, a Southern African country of close to 35 million people which Frelimo has governed since independence from Portugal in 1975.

Advertisement

At least 130 people have been killed in clashes with police, according to the civil society monitoring group Plataforma Decide since October’s election.



Source: Al Jazeera

Advertisement