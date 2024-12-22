China says US ‘playing with fire’ by giving Taiwan more military aid

Beijing calls on the US to stop ‘dangerous moves’ that ‘undermine peace and stability’ in the Taiwan Strait.

China has warned the United States of “playing with fire” after Washington announced more military aid and sales to Taiwan.

A statement from the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday urged the US to stop its “dangerous moves that undermine peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”.

China, which has ramped up political and military pressure on Taiwan in recent years, has repeatedly called for the US to cease sending arms and assistance to Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory.

The US does not officially recognise Taiwan diplomatically, but it is the self-ruled island’s strategic ally and largest supplier of weapons.

On Friday, the White House said the outgoing Biden administration had authorised up to $571.3m in defence assistance to Taiwan. While the White House statement did not provide details of the package, it came less than three months after a $567m aid was announced.

“This move gravely infringes on China’s sovereignty and security interests,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said, adding it “firmly opposes this action”. China “has lodged stern representations with the US at the earliest opportunity”, it added.

Advertisement

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said such actions by the US “contradict its leaders’ serious commitments” to not supporting “Taiwan ‘s independence”.

“We demand that the US immediately cease arming Taiwan and handle the Taiwan issue with the utmost caution,” said the Chinese office’s spokeswoman Zhu Fenglian, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

In October, the US approved $2bn in arms sales to Taiwan, including the first-time delivery of an advanced surface-to-air missile defence system, drawing China’s criticism and war drills by its army around Taiwan.

Taiwan earlier this month demanded that China end its ongoing military activity in nearby waters, which it said undermined peace and stability and disrupted international shipping and trade.

US President-elect Donald Trump has said he would not commit to defending Taiwan if China were to invade during his presidency. Trump has also said Taiwan should pay the US for defending it against China, likening the relationship to insurance.