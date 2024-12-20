Who is Kyle Clifford, crossbow suspect accused of killing three UK women?

Clifford, who denies murdering the wife and daughters of a BBC presenter, has also been charged with raping one of them.

Kyle Clifford, a former British Army soldier who is accused of murdering a woman and her two daughters in the United Kingdom, has now also been charged with raping one of the women.

On July 10, Clifford was accused of fatally stabbing 61-year-old Carol Hunt, the wife of BBC commentator John Hunt, with a butcher’s knife, and also killing their daughters Louise and Hannah, aged 25 and 28 respectively, with a crossbow.

He went on the run and was eventually apprehended close to his home in Enfield, North London, after a two-day manhunt.

John Hunt is BBC Radio’s main horse-racing commentator, his voice known to millions through his coverage of the world-famous Grand National and the Derby.

On Thursday this week, Clifford appeared via videolink for a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court. He entered a not guilty plea to the charges already lodged against him.

“During the hearing, Clifford was further charged with the rape of Louise Hunt on 9 July and no plea was entered in relation to that matter,” the Hertfordshire police said in a statement.

Here is what we know about the case:

Who is Kyle Clifford?

Born in April 1998 in Enfield, north London, Clifford, 26, is the third of four siblings, according to UK media reports.

His elder brother, Bradley Clifford, was jailed for life in 2018 for murdering 18-year-old Soban Khan and 19-year old Jahshua Francis by ploughing into their moped with his car in Enfield after they hit his vehicle with a bottle.

Kyle Clifford served in the British Army’s Queen’s Dragoon Guards for two years before he dropped out in 2022.

An unnamed army source told the UK daily newspaper, The Sun: “Clifford joined the Army in 2019 and I was with him in Basic Training. When he joined the Army he was immature for his age and had a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

“He struggled to grasp basic military concepts but managed to reach the standard to pass out from training.”

After the army, Kyle worked at fire and security installation firm Amthal, which is based in St Albans, from February to July in 2023.

When and how was Kyle Clifford arrested?

On July 9 this year, Carol, Louise and Hannah Hunt were found seriously injured by police officials at their house in Bushey, Hertfordshire, at 7pm local time. Despite the efforts of medics at the scene, all three died from their injuries.

Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson called the incident “horrific” and told reporters at the time that a crossbow and possibly other weapons were believed to have been involved.

John Hunt and his eldest daughter, Amy, issued a statement after the attack saying: “The devastation we are experiencing cannot be put into words.”

Clifford, who according to UK media reports was the ex-boyfriend of Louise Hunt who had broken up with him a few days before the murder, was the prime suspect from the start.

A manhunt was immediately launched following the triple murder. Police also raided his brother’s former address in the Enfield area of North London, in search of him.

On July 10, Clifford was found near his home in Enfield and received treatment for injuries.

What has happened since his arrest?

Hertfordshire Police say Clifford denies responsibility for the three murders.

The police added that Clifford also denies being in possession of offensive weapons – a 25cm (10-inch) knife and crossbow – and of wrongly imprisoning Louise.

In September this year, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that Louise had been found tied up and shot with a crossbow – a weapon similar to a long gun.

Crossbows are legal in the United Kingdom and no licence is required to own one.

Clifford’s trial date has been confirmed for March 3, 2025.