Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,030

A Russian missile attack has killed three people and wounded three more in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, the national police said. It added that more than 10 houses were damaged in the attack.

Ukraine launched six United States-made long-range ATACMS missiles and four United Kingdom-made Storm Shadow missiles at Russia’s southern Rostov region, the Russian defence ministry said. Russian forces downed all of the ATACMS and three out of four of the Storm Shadows, the ministry said, adding that Moscow would respond to the attacks.