Blasts reported as Ukraine says missile attack targets capital Kyiv
Published On 20 Dec 2024
Multiple explosions have been heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv with the city’s mayor saying air defences were operating following a missile attack on Friday morning.
Media reports, quoting witnesses on the ground, said a series of loud blasts were heard in Kyiv and smoke could be seen rising over part of the city.
“Ballistic missile from the north!” the Ukrainian Air Force warned in a Telegram message.
Local media outlet the Kyiv Independent said multiple explosions took place at about 7am (05:00 GMT). It quoted Mayor Vitali Klitschko as saying that “multiple cars were on fire in the Holosiivskyi district of the city due to the falling debris from a missile”.
At least one person was reported injured in the attack.
Source: Al Jazeera