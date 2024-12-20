Blasts reported as Ukraine says missile attack targets capital Kyiv

Multiple explosions have been heard in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv with the city’s mayor saying air defences were operating following a missile attack on Friday morning.

Media reports, quoting witnesses on the ground, said a series of loud blasts were heard in Kyiv and smoke could be seen rising over part of the city.

“Ballistic missile from the north!” the Ukrainian Air Force warned in a Telegram message.

Local media outlet the Kyiv Independent said multiple explosions took place at about 7am (05:00 GMT). It quoted Mayor Vitali Klitschko as saying that “multiple cars were on fire in the Holosiivskyi district of the city due to the falling debris from a missile”.

At least one person was reported injured in the attack.

