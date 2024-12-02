Hamas says 33 captives killed in Gaza as Palestinian factions hold talks

Hamas’s announcement comes as the group and Fatah discuss the Palestinian Authority’s management of post-war Gaza.

Hamas says 33 captives held by the group in Gaza have been killed since the start of Israel’s nearly 14-month-old war in the besieged enclave.

The group issued a video statement on Monday saying the captives were killed “because of the stubbornness of the war criminal” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and “his ongoing aggression”.

Hamas made the announcement as key mediators, including Egypt, Qatar and the United States, launch another effort to reach a ceasefire that would see the release of Israeli captives.

The push comes after a recent truce in Lebanon raised hope for a diplomatic breakthrough.

Hamas’s video lists and dates the incidents in which the group said captives were killed. Most of them were air strikes. However, some were rescue attempts by the Israeli military gone wrong.

According to the Hamas, the first incident was an Israeli air strike that killed four captives on October 9, 2023. The latest was the killing of a captive during the Israeli military operation in northern Gaza last month.

Advertisement

“By continuing your mad war, you may lose your captives forever. Do what needs to be done before it’s too late,” the video concluded.

Separately on Monday, the White House issued a statement grieving the death of Omer Neutra, a US citizen who was serving in the Israeli military.

Neutra was killed by Hamas during its attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, while serving as a tank commander for the army, according to the White House.

Incoming US President Donald Trump issued his own statement on the captives later on Monday, warning in a social media post that where would be “ALL HELL TO PAY” if they are not released by January 20, the day he takes office.

Meanwhile, delegations from the Palestinian factions Fatah and Hamas met in Cairo to “reach a mutual understanding” on the Palestinian Authority’s management of the Gaza Strip after the end of Israel’s war, Egypt’s foreign minister said on Monday.

“There are indeed two delegations from the Fatah and Hamas movements in Cairo consulting and deliberating to quickly reach a mutual understanding regarding the management of daily affairs in the Gaza Strip under the full control of the Palestinian Authority,” Badr Abdelatty told a news conference in Cairo.

Netanyahu previously voiced opposition to allowing the Palestinian Authority (PA) to take over Gaza. However, the US says it wants a “reformed” PA to be in charge of the Palestinian enclave.

As the talks continued, Israeli forces have pressed on with the bombardment of Gaza, attacking Jabalia in the north and Abasan al-Kabira in the south.

Advertisement

Northern Gaza has been particularly battered after Israel began besieging it 60 days ago. Gaza’s Government Media Office said at least 3,700 people have been killed or are missing since then.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza – which United Nations experts have described as a genocide – has killed at least 44,466 Palestinians and wounded 105,358 since October 7, 2023.

At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks that day, and more than 200 were taken captive.