Syria’s interim gov’t pledges justice, jobs, and security in ‘new era’

Syria’s new rulers have pledged to create special tribunals for those who have “committed crimes against Syrians” under deposed President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, according to the interim government’s spokesman.

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, Obaid Arnaut said a key part of the new government’s mission as they usher in a “new era” is to re-establish people’s trust in the rule of law and the country’s judicial system.

This can only happen when those who have detained and tortured hundreds of thousands of Syrians across al-Assad’s notorious prisons are brought to justice, he said.

“By holding criminals accountable, we aim to heal the deep wounds inflicted upon our society and pave the way for a more just and equitable future,” Arnaut said.

The government’s top priorities include reforming state institutions that have been tainted with corruption. Employees who have “committed crimes and harmed the Syrian population will be dismissed and held accountable” as well, Arnaut said.

The new rulers will, however, prioritise those who have been “dedicated, professional, and loyal to their country”.

Seeking the expertise of Syrians from all walks of life, and from all ethnic and religious backgrounds, Arnaut said the new government is committed to “revitalise our country”.

“Job vacancies will be open to all. We need to unite our efforts to build the country,” he said.

“This new state will focus on rebuilding infrastructure and strengthening the economy both internally and externally.”

Security a ‘priority’

Arnaut also demanded the lifting of sanctions that have been imposed on Syria for decades, saying these have “deeply affected the people”.

“Now that al-Assad has been toppled, the sanctions on the country must be lifted,” he said. “It is essential to lift the sanctions and allow Syrians to live as they dream.”

Syria’s war-battered economy has left many complaining that they can no longer afford to secure the most basic necessities, including food and shelter.

In a bid to quell widespread anger over the economic situation, Arnaut confirmed that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammed al-Julani, would increase salaries of public servants by up to 400 percent.

The world has been carefully watching al-Sharaa, whose former al-Qaeda affiliate group is now the country’s most powerful force, to see if his new government can stabilise the country after 13 years of civil war.

Ever since al-Assad was toppled on December 8, Syria has witnessed hundreds of strikes by Israeli forces. Israeli tanks also moved deeper into Syria’s Golan Heights in a bid to create a “buffer zone” along the Israeli-annexed area – a move that has been slammed by several countries and the United Nations.

When asked about how the new government intends to handle the security of the country, Arnaut reiterated security is a priority.

“Our focus is on security, with our primary task being the preservation of properties,’ he said.

Regarding Israel’s repeated attacks, Arnaut said the new government’s approach “will be outlined in the near future”, without providing more details.

“People are angry and think that the regime has been replaced by the Israeli aggression. I currently have no further details on this matter,” he said. “Our primary goal is to ensure Syria is safe from any external threats.”