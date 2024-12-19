Israel carries out air strikes on Yemen

Reports that Israel has attacked power plants, a port, and an oil facility in Yemen.

Israel’s military said it has attacked “military targets” belonging to Houthi fighters in Yemen after intercepting a missile fired by the group towards Israel.

Israel said it hit sites on Yemen’s western coast and inland on Thursday morning, without giving further details.

A media channel belonging to the Houthis said air strikes hit power plants, a port and an oil facility.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon.