Israel carries out air strikes on Yemen

Reports that Israel has attacked power plants, a port, and an oil facility in Yemen.

Published On 19 Dec 2024

Israel’s military said it has attacked “military targets” belonging to Houthi fighters in Yemen after intercepting a missile fired by the group towards Israel.

Israel said it hit sites on Yemen’s western coast and inland on Thursday morning, without giving further details.

A media channel belonging to the Houthis said air strikes hit power plants, a port and an oil facility.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon.    

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

