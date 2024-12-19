BREAKINGBREAKING,
Israel carries out air strikes on Yemen
Reports that Israel has attacked power plants, a port, and an oil facility in Yemen.
Published On 19 Dec 2024
Israel’s military said it has attacked “military targets” belonging to Houthi fighters in Yemen after intercepting a missile fired by the group towards Israel.
Israel said it hit sites on Yemen’s western coast and inland on Thursday morning, without giving further details.
A media channel belonging to the Houthis said air strikes hit power plants, a port and an oil facility.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies