Israel attacks power plants, oil facility and port in Yemen

Local media reports that Israel has attacked power plants, a port, and an oil facility in Yemen.

Israel’s military said it has attacked “military targets” belonging to Houthi fighters in Yemen after intercepting a missile fired by the group towards Israel.

The Houthi-aligned Al-Masirah TV channel said that a series of “aggressive raids” were launched against the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and the port city of Hodeidah early on Thursday.

The attacks “targeted two central power plants” in Sanaa , while in Hodeidah “the enemy launched four aggressive raids targeting the port… and two raids targeting” an oil facility, Al-Masirah reported.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow soon.