Vanuatu earthquake death toll rises to 14 as rescuers search for survivors

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says one-third of the population affected by 7.3-magnitude quake.

Rescuers in Vanuatu are racing to locate survivors from a powerful earthquake that has killed at least 14 people in the Pacific Island nation.

The 7.3-magnitude earthquake that struck the capital Port Vila on Tuesday reduced buildings to rubble, set off landslides and knocked out power and telecommunications infrastructure.

Katie Greenwood, the Asia Pacific head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said on Wednesday that authorities had reported 14 confirmed deaths with 200 others being treated for injuries at Port Vila’s main hospital.

Dan McGarry, a Canadian-born journalist who has lived in Vanuatu for more than 20 years, said it was a “reasonable expectation” that the death toll would rise further.

“I am concerned that it is going to rise and the government expects that the casualty figure will rise, if not the death toll,” McGarry told Al Jazeera.

McGarry said that rescuers were searching for people who may be trapped under rubble or debris.

“We also have people who may have been trapped under a very large landslide near our international shipping terminal. We know that there are six fatalities confirmed so far in that locale,” he said.

Australia and New Zealand have announced the deployment of medical and rescue teams from Wednesday to provide assistance.

“Australia stands with the people of Vanuatu following yesterday’s devastating earthquake. Our deepest sympathies go to the people of that wonderful, beautiful country, particularly following the tragic loss of life there,” Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“We know from early reports that quite significant damage has occurred there, and on the request of the Vanuatu government, we are deploying immediate assistance today.”

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said it estimated that about one-third of the archipelago’s population of some 335,000 people had been affected by the worst effects of the quake.

“Telecommunications remain disrupted and is affecting the timeliness of field reports from remote areas,” the UN office said in a situation update.

“Access to the airport and water port is severely limited due to road damage. Key immediate needs include healthcare support, shelter, access to clean water, and the restoration of emergency communications.”

Michael Thompson, an Australian citizen who runs a zip line adventure business in Vanuatu, said in a post on Facebook that he had been assisting with rescue efforts and that three people had been found alive in the rubble overnight.

“Incredible displays of bravery with people entering confined spaces to conduct rescues,” Thompson wrote.

A complex housing the diplomatic missions of Britain, France, New Zealand and the United States is among the buildings to have suffered serious damage, with a section of the structure collapsing and flattening the first floor.

McGarry said that the toll of the disaster would be felt by practically everyone in the archipelago due to its tight-knit community.

“Everybody knows everybody so the human toll we feel really, really heavily here. Perhaps more so than other places,” McGarry said.

McGarry said, however, that people in Vanuatu have extensive experience of natural disasters such as cyclones and were largely calm despite the human toll.

“The mood generally here has been very positive in spite of the human toll. People are being very cooperative, they are being patient with one another,” McGarry said.

“Vanuatu society still has a very strong spirit of cooperation,” he added.