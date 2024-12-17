Philippines Senate ratifies new defence pact with Japan

The Philippines and Japan have deepened military ties amid shared concerns over China’s growing assertiveness in the region.

The Philippines has ratified a new defence pact with Japan that would allow each country’s military to deploy on each other’s soil amid increased regional tensions with China.

The Philippine Senate announced the ratification in a statement on Monday, saying it would “enhance the interoperability” between Japanese and Philippine forces.

“Ratifying the agreement further affirms the strategic partnership between the two countries and their mutual goal to enhance contribution to regional and international peace, security and stability,” the Senate said.

Japan’s ambassador to Manila, Kazuya Endo, was in attendance for the passing of the agreement.

Endo welcomed the finalisation of the agreement in a statement and on social media, saying he hoped it would “facilitate the implementation of cooperative activities between the forces of the two countries, further promote security and defence cooperation, and firmly support peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region”.

The agreement between the two countries was signed in July over shared concerns about China’s growing assertiveness in the region and confrontations between Philippine and Chinese naval vessels in contested areas of the South China Sea.

China claims much of the South China Sea, a key focal point for global shipping, but these claims are disputed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Known as the reciprocal access agreement (RAA), Japanese lawmakers must also now ratify the agreement for it to be fully implemented.

Under the arrangement, the movement of troops and equipment between the two countries will be smoothed to facilitate combat training and disaster response.

The ratification of the RAA by the Philippines signals deepening military ties between the two countries, a reversal of affairs from when Japan invaded the country during World War II.

Both the Philippines and Japan host United States military bases and personnel, while Japan has similar RAA deals with Australia and the United Kingdom, and is in negotiations for another with France.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila has made no public comment on the development.