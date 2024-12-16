South Korea’s Yoon remains defiant as court begins review of impeachment

Constitutional Court to hold its first public hearing on December 27 as Yoon announces his defence team.

Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has rebuffed investigators, who are seeking answers over his failed bid to declare martial law, as the country’s Constitutional Court begins a parallel process of deciding whether he should be removed from office.

Prosecutors issued Yoon with a second summons on Monday for questioning over insurrection and abuse of power allegations after he “refused to comply” with a similar request on Sunday.

The joint investigation unit also asked that the suspended president appear to answer questions on Wednesday but were rebuffed by his office, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Investigators could seek a court-issued arrest warrant should he continue to refuse.

Yoon was impeached by South Korea’s parliament on Saturday over his short-lived attempt to suspend civilian rule.

The attempted martial law declaration plunged the country into its worst political turmoil in years, forcing several officials to resign, including the leader of Yoon’s governing party, Han Dong-hoon, who on Monday announced that he was stepping down from office.

New elections must be held within two months if Yoon’s removal is upheld by the Constitutional Court. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo is serving as interim leader in Yoon’s place.

On Monday, the court began reviewing Yoon’s impeachment.

It has set its first public hearing on December 27, court spokesperson Lee Jean told a news conference on Monday, after the court’s six justices met to discuss plans for reviewing the impeachment.

The court has up to six months to decide on the case.

Yoon is not required to attend that hearing, Lee said.

Yoon announced his legal defence team on Monday, naming longtime prosecutor, Kim Hong-il, as his chief legal representative, the News1 agency reported.

In 2017, the court took three months to issue a ruling to strip then-President Park Geun-hye’s presidency following her impeachment for abusing the powers of her office.

International ties

As the Constitutional Court and prosecutors continue the legal process, the government led by acting president, Han, is moving quickly to reassure international partners and calm the financial markets of one of the world’s 20 largest economies.

Early on Monday, the finance minister, Bank of Korea governor and top financial regulators met and pledged round-the-clock monitoring of financial and foreign exchange markets.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index rose for a fifth straight session on Monday and traded at its highest levels in more than two weeks as authorities promised to stabilise financial markets and analysts noted that political uncertainty had eased.

In one of his first moves as acting president, Han spoke with United States President Joe Biden by telephone on Sunday, pledging unwavering commitment to pursue foreign and security policies based on the alliance between the two countries.

China also pledged to push for “healthy and stable” ties with Seoul.

“South Korea is China’s important close neighbour and friendly cooperative partner,” Beijing’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

Last week, Yoon angered China when he said the main opposition party had blocked him from strengthening anti-espionage laws he said could have been used to punish Chinese nationals suspected of spying on South Korean defence and intelligence assets.

Beijing said it was “deeply surprised and dissatisfied” with Yoon’s comments.