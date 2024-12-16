Indian music legend Zakir Hussain dies aged 73

Tabla player brought Indian classical music to the world, collaborating with greats like former Beatle George Harrison.

Legendary Indian musician Zakir Hussain, considered the greatest tabla player of his generation, has died.

Hussain, known for his “dancing fingers”, died on Sunday from complications arising from a chronic lung disease at a hospital in San Francisco, his family said in a statement.

Born in Mumbai, the 73-year-old was the world’s best-known exponent of the tabla drums, the main percussion instrument in Indian classical music.

“His prolific work as a teacher, mentor and educator has left an indelible mark on countless musicians,” said his family, adding that he had hoped to inspire the next generations of tabla players.

Hussain was taught to play the instrument at the age of 12 by his father, the renowned tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha.

He once said in an interview shared widely on social media that his father welcomed him into the world after he was born by speaking tabla rhythms into his ears.

“The tradition was that the father is supposed to recite a prayer in the baby’s ear … So he takes me in his arms, puts his lips to my ear and recites the tabla rhythms into my ears,” Hussain said.

A child prodigy, the musician was touring by age 12 and performing alongside India’s classical music legends during his teens.

By 18, he was winning international acclaim for his dazzling solo performances, going on to collaborate with musical giants like former Beatle George Harrison, jazz saxophonist Charles Lloyd and cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

Hussain formed the Indian jazz fusion band “Shakti” in 1973 with jazz guitarist John McLaughlin, playing acoustic fusion music that combined Indian music with elements of jazz, introducing a new sound to Western audiences.

In 2024, Hussain became the first musician from India to win three Grammy awards in the same year. He had also won a Grammy in 2009.

In 2023, Hussain received the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.