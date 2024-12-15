Israel to close embassy in Ireland after Dublin backs Gaza genocide case

Israel says it will close its embassy in Ireland, citing Dublin’s recognition of a Palestinian state and support for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its actions in Gaza.

“The decision to close Israel’s embassy in Dublin was made in light of the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said in a statement on Sunday.

“Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel. Israel will invest its resources in advancing bilateral relations with countries worldwide, prioritising those that align with Israel’s interests and values,” Sa’ar added.

The Irish Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris condemned Israel’s decision, calling it “deeply regrettable”.

“I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights, and pro-international law,” Harris added. “Ireland wants a two-state solution and for Israel and Palestine to live in peace and security. Ireland will always speak up for human rights and international law. Nothing will distract that.”

Last week, Ireland announced that it supported South Africa’s legal action against Israel at the ICJ, adding to Israel’s growing international isolation, even as it refuses to end its attacks on Gaza and its illegal occupation of the West Bank.

Ireland has increasingly spoken out on behalf of the Palestinians as Israel continues its war on Gaza, which has killed at least 44,976 people. The Palestinian cause is largely popular in Ireland, with parallels often drawn to the Irish struggle against the centuries-long British occupation of the country.

In May, Ireland was one of three European countries to recognise the state of Palestine and backed an ICJ case accusing Israel of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Israel responded by recalling its ambassador to Dublin.

As Israel announced the closure of its embassy in Ireland, it also revealed plans to open a new embassy in Moldova as soon as possible.