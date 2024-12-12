Brazil’s President Lula to undergo additional surgery for brain bleed

Hospital says that the Brazilian leader is doing well as he prepares for his second surgery of the week following a fall at home.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to undergo a second medical procedure to address bleeding on the surface of his brain, according to medical staff at a Brazilian hospital.

Doctors at the Sirio-Libanes hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, announced on Wednesday that the minimally invasive procedure would take place the following morning.

Called a middle meningeal artery embolisation, the procedure allows medical professionals to enter a patient’s blood vessels using small tubes. The aim is to insert a small blockage to prevent bleeding from the artery, located on the outside of the brain.

This new procedure follows a two-hour surgery Lula, 79, underwent on Tuesday to treat health problems stemming from a fall at home in late October. He had been rushed to the hospital overnight.

After Tuesday’s surgery, the Brazilian leader was scheduled to remain in intensive care for a period of about 48 hours. Despite the new procedure on Thursday, doctors emphasised Lula was lucid and recovering.

“He underwent physiotherapy, walked and received visits from family members,” the doctors said in a statement, noting that he had “spent the day well” and is in good condition.

Lula’s personal doctor, Roberto Kalil Filho, also told reporters on Wednesday that the procedure is “relatively simple” and “low risk”, taking no more than one hour.

“We waited to see that the president was recovering well before deciding to go ahead with the procedure,” he said.

Nevertheless, Lula’s recent medical interventions have raised concerns about his health.

Lula, who is currently about halfway through his current term as president, is considered Brazil’s oldest sitting president. He was sworn in for his third term in January 2023, at age 77 — and now, at 79 years old, he surpassed the previous record holder, Michel Temer, who was 78 when he left office.

Doctors say Lula will return to the capital of Brasilia at the beginning of next week, with no aftereffects anticipated following the two procedures. Lula’s vice president, Geraldo Alckmin, has been recalled to Brasilia to fill in for official duties.

Meanwhile, a gathering of supporters met in Brasilia on Tuesday to offer their support for the popular leftist president, who previously served as president from 2003 through 2011.

One man dressed as Santa Claus held up a sign of Lula with the caption “Saúde presidente” — a wish for good health, written in Portuguese.