Israel’s Netanyahu decries ‘absurd’ charges at corruption trial appearance

Netanyahu took the stand for about four hours and will resume testifying on Wednesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken the stand for the first time in his long-running corruption trial, rejecting what he described as “absurd” allegations against him.

Appearing at a crowded courtroom in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, the embattled Israeli leader said the charges levelled against him were an “an ocean of absurdity”.

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister faces charges of bribery, fraud and breach of public trust in three separate cases. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

He took the stand for about four hours and will resume testifying on Wednesday. His military secretary twice handed him written messages, the first time requiring a recess and underscoring his having to do double duty as prime minister.

He attacked the Israeli media for what he called its leftist stance and accused journalists of having hounded him for years because his policies did not align with a push for a Palestinian state.

“I have been waiting for eight years for this moment to tell the truth,” Netanyahu told the three-judge court. “But I am also a prime minister … I am leading the country through a seven-front war. And I think the two can be done in parallel.”

Netanyahu’s appearance at the trial comes as Israel continues its assault on the besieged Gaza Strip amid soaring tensions in the region.

Critics have accused the prime minister of extending Israel’s 14-month assault on the besieged Gaza Strip to maintain his stay in power. They also say he is blocking a ceasefire deal that could release dozens of Israeli captives held in Gaza.

Outside the court, dozens of protesters gathered, including members of the families of captives held in Gaza.

Israel’s offensive on Gaza has killed more than 44,500 people, mostly women and children, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Three cases

Israel’s prime minister is on trial in three separate cases which were filed in 2019 – Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000.

Netanyahu stands of accused of accepting luxury gifts from a billionaire Hollywood producer in exchange for assistance with personal business interests.

He is also charged with allegedly seeking regulatory favours for media tycoons in return for favourable news coverage.

His testimony follows years of scandals that have swirled around him and his family, who have gained a reputation of enjoying a lavish lifestyle at Israeli taxpayers’ expense.

Since the trial began in 2020, the court has heard prosecution witnesses in the three cases, including some of Netanyahu’s former aides, who have turned state witnesses.

The prosecution has tried to portray the prime minister as an image-obsessed leader who broke the law to improve his public perception.

The testimony, set to take place six hours a day, three days a week for several weeks, will take up a significant amount of Netanyahu’s time, prompting critics to ask if he can capably manage a country embroiled in a war on multiple fronts.

A verdict is not expected until 2026, at the earliest, and Netanyahu will have the option to appeal to the Supreme Court.