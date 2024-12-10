Attack comes hours after 20 people from the same displaced family were killed in northern Gaza.

At least seven people have been killed and many wounded by an Israeli air attack on a house in central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp.

The house was targeted on Tuesday morning, the Palestinian Civil Defence said in a statement, adding that its teams recovered seven bodies and rescued a number of wounded people from the site of the attack.

Anadolu Agency quoted a medical source at al-Awda Hospital as saying that the victims included a woman and three children.

The report added that the Israeli strikes severely damaged surrounding buildings as well.

Meanwhile, Quds News Network reported that Palestinian footballer Mohamed Khalifa was among the victims of the attack.

Medical sources have told Al Jazeera that at least 13 people were killed in the coastal enclave today.

On Monday night, one Palestinian was killed and many were wounded by an Israeli air strike that targeted the home of the Meqdad family in Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, north of Gaza City.

In addition, nearly two dozen people were killed on Monday evening in an attack on a building sheltering displaced people in northern Gaza.

“Twenty people from one displaced family from Beit Lahiya and Jabalia, who were making their way to Beit Hanoon city, were killed,” Al Jazeera’s Hani Mahmoud, reporting from Deir el-Balah, said.

“That includes men, women, children, as well as elderly Palestinians.”

Footage shared on social media, and verified by Al Jazeera, shows residents on Tuesday collecting the bodies and lining them up on the street.

In central Gaza’s Deir el-Balah, Israeli naval forces detained six Palestinian fishermen who tried to sail into the Mediterranean Sea earlier on Tuesday, Reuters news agency reported.

Since early October, Israeli forces have laid a deadly siege in areas in northern Gaza, including Jabalia and Beit Lahiya.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 44,758 Palestinians and wounded 105,834 since October 7, 2023.

Netanyahu promises to continue war on Gaza

Meanwhile, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he would not stop the war in Gaza “now”, despite reports of renewed efforts towards talks on a ceasefire.

Speaking at a news conference in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said “if we end the war now, Hamas will return, recover, rebuild and attack us again”.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu was at a court in Tel Aviv to take the stand for the first time in a long-running corruption trial, adding to his legal woes.

Charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, Netanyahu will testify three times a week, the court said.

Netanyahu was indicted in 2019 in three cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favours for media tycoons in return for favourable coverage.

A few dozen protesters gathered outside the court building, some of them supporters and others demanding he do more to negotiate the release of some 100 captives still held by Hamas in Gaza.