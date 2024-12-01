Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,011

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency TASS that a possible resumption of nuclear weapons tests by Moscow remains an open question in view of hostile US.

Zelenskyy has replaced the commander of the military’s land forces, putting Major-General Mykhailo Drapatyi in charge, as Russia notches up gains in the east and Kyiv’s troops face manpower shortages. Drapatyi replaces Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, who took the helm in a major shake-up in February.