Israeli football fans clash with protesters in Amsterdam

Details of incidents unclear, but Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters damaged Palestinian flags in city before match.

Israeli football fans have clashed with apparent pro-Palestinian protesters before and after a Europa League football match between their team Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax in Amsterdam, according to media reports and officials.

The clashes reportedly took place outside the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday night, the city’s main arena and Ajax Amsterdam’s home stadium. Ajax won the match 5-0 after leading 3-0 at halftime.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said 10 Israelis were injured and two were “missing” after the clashes, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said planes would be sent to bring back its citizens.

Netanyahu “views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens”, his office said in a statement on Friday.

It did not clarify what led to what it called a “very violent incident against Israeli citizens”, but Dutch broadcaster AT5 reported clashes on Thursday night between fans at the match.

Numerous fights and acts of vandalism had occurred in the city centre, the report said, adding that “a large number” of mobile units and reinforcements were called in.

At least 57 people were arrested after the match, a police spokesperson told the ANP news agency, as pro-Palestine demonstrators had tried to reach the stadium, although the city had forbidden them to protest there.

However, police said the fans left the stadium without incidents, but several clashes in the city centre were reported during the night.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said he followed the news of the fights with “horror”, adding that “the perpetrators will be tracked down and prosecuted”.

In a Friday post on social media platform X, Shoof said: “Completely unacceptable anti-Semitic attacks on Israelis. I am in close contact with all those involved.”

The Israeli military said on Friday it is preparing to immediately deploy a rescue mission with the coordination of the Dutch government, including medical and rescue teams.

‘Damaged flags’

Palestinian and Israeli media reports suggested the violence erupted between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv fans when Israeli supporters damaged Palestinian flags in the city.

On Thursday, police said on social media that it was being particularly vigilant in the wake of politically charged incidents, including the tearing down of a Palestinian flag from a building.

Social media videos captured the purported incident, showing Israeli fans shouting slogans while an individual was taking the flag down.

There were also clashes with police before the game as hundreds of Maccabi fans gathered in the city’s central square and set off fireworks, media reports said.

The clashes reportedly erupted despite a ban on a pro-Palestinian demonstration imposed by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema, who had feared that clashes would break out between protesters and supporters of the Israeli football club.

The Israeli club was founded in 1906 in Jaffa, now part of Tel Aviv. It is languishing at the bottom of the Europa League table this season, at position 35 of 36.

Its next game in the Europa League on November 28 will be against Turkish team Besiktas, based in Istanbul. However, following a decision by the Turkish authorities, the match will be played in a “neutral venue”.