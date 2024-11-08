At least 30 reported killed in weeks of post-vote violence in Mozambique

Soldiers deployed as Mozambicans protest the Frelimo party, which has held on to power for nearly half a century.

At least 30 people have been killed in Mozambique in close to three weeks of crackdowns on protests that erupted in the aftermath of a disputed presidential election, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

“At least 30 people were killed between October 19 and November 6 inclusive across the country,” the New York-based rights organisation told the AFP news agency.

The toll did not include violence on Thursday when police and soldiers dispersed thousands of demonstrators in the capital, Maputo.

Mozambique’s Centre for Democracy and Human Rights has reported 34 deaths overall.

On October 24, the ruling Frelimo party, which has been in power since the Southern African nation’s independence from Portugal 49 years ago, was declared victorious in the election with more than 70 percent of the votes.

Opposition groups and observers argued that the October 9 elections were unfair and rigged, leading to thousands participating in demonstrations that saw a violent crackdown by the authorities.

The Mozambique government’s arbitrary restrictions on internet access violate human rights and should be lifted immediately. The restrictions follow a violent crackdown on opposition supporters who peacefully marched to protest general election results.

Mozambique’s largest hospital said on Friday that at least three people were killed and 66 injured during clashes between police and protesters the previous day.

“Of the 66 injured, 57 were possibly caused by firearms, four were caused by falls, three were injured by physical aggression and two were injured by sharp weapons,” said Dino Lopes, director of the adult emergency service at Maputo Central Hospital.

Most of the victims were 25 to 35 years old with others as young as 15, he said at a news conference.

Mozambican police have been accused by human rights groups of using live ammunition against political protesters in the past. The interior minister has defended the police response to the most recent demonstrations, saying it was necessary to restore public order.

Mozambique’s armed forces spokesperson, General Omar Saranga, announced at a late-night news conference on Thursday that soldiers have now been deployed on the streets to help support the police in keeping order.

“In moments like this, with demonstrations taking place in some regions, our role also extends to supporting security forces in maintaining public order and peace,” Saranga said.

The presidential palace in the country of 34 million people has been placed under heavy guard, and security forces constantly patrol the streets. Many are locking themselves in their homes.

Thousands of protesters set fires and barricaded roads in the capital on Thursday in the biggest demonstration since the election. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets as protesters chanted, “Frelimo must fall,” and some threw rocks.

The Constitutional Council has not yet validated the results of the election, which is required for official recognition of the results.

President Filipe Nyusi of Frelimo is stepping down after serving the two terms allowed under the constitution, handing over to Daniel Chapo, who was declared the winner of the presidential election.