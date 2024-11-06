World reactions as Trump declares victory in US presidential election

As Trump claims win and leads in key battleground states, his Democratic rival Kamala Harris has not yet conceded.

Republican Donald Trump declared victory over his Democratic rival Kamala Harris in the US presidential election as he was closing in on the 270 Electoral votes needed to secure a return to the White House.

Speaking in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump pledged to bring a “golden age” to the United States, praising what he called “the greatest political movement of all time”.

Harris has not conceded and is expected to speak on Thursday.

World leaders rushed to congratulate Trump on Wednesday as votes were still being counted and before the results were final. Here are some reactions:

Israel

“Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory! In true friendship,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted on social media platform X.

Israel Katz, who was named defence minister on Tuesday after Netanyahu fired Yoav Gallant, said, “Together, we’ll strengthen the US-Israel alliance, bring back the hostages, and stand firm to defeat the axis of evil led by Iran”.

Far-right ministers in Netanyahu’s government also celebrated. “Yesssss, God bless Trump,” said National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, “God bless Israel, God bless America.”

Iran

The livelihoods of Iranians will not be affected by the US election, government spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Tehran.

“The US elections are not really our business. Our policies are steady and don’t change based on individuals. We made the necessary predictions before and there will not be change in people’s livelihoods,” she said.

Hamas

Trump’s victory puts to test his earlier statements that he can stop the war in Gaza within hours, Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told the Reuters news agency. The Democratic party’s loss is the natural price for its leadership’s “criminal stance” towards Gaza, Abu Zuhri said, adding that “we urge Trump to learn from [US President Joe] Biden’s mistakes.”

Basem Naim, a member of the Palestinian group’s political bureau, told the AFP news agency that the US, under Trump, must end its “blind support” for Israel in the war in Gaza “because it comes at the expense of the future of our people and the security and stability of the region”.

China

“Our policy towards the US is consistent,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a news briefing.

“We will continue to view and handle China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation,” she added.

Ukraine

“I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the ‘peace through strength’ approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X.

“We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.”

United Kingdom

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “Congratulations President-elect Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead. As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise.”

NATO

Secretary-General Mark Rutte: “I just congratulated Donald Trump on his election as President of the United States. His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO.”

European Union

“The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “So let’s work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them.”

European Council President Charles Michel said the 27-nation bloc and the US “have an enduring alliance and a historic bond. As allies and friends, the EU looks forward to continuing our constructive cooperation.”

France

President Emmanual Macron wrote on X: “Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together just as we knew how to do during four years. With your convictions and with mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity.”

Hungary

Prime Minister Viktor Orban called it “a much-needed victory for the world”, and “the biggest comeback in US political history!” in a post on X.

Turkey

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated his “friend” Trump after “a great battle”.

“I believe … more efforts will be given for a fairer world in this new era that began with the election by American people,” Erdogan said in a post on X, adding he hoped regional wars would come to an end.

Australia

“The election of the President of the United States is always an important moment for the world, for our region and for Australia,” said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. “The United States has long played a leadership role in the stability and security of the Indo-Pacific. Australia will strive to strengthen the co-operation between our two nations in the region.”

Germany

Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged that Germany would work with Trump for “prosperity and freedom”.

“Germany and the USA have long been working together successfully to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the benefit of our citizens,” he wrote on X.

India

Congratulating Trump on a “historic election victory”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X that “as you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.”

Pakistan

“Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory for a second term! I look forward to working closely with the incoming Administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-U.S. partnership,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on X.

Italy

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Italy and the US had an “unshakeable alliance”, calling it “a strategic bond, which I am certain we will now strengthen even further”.

Russia

“Trump has one useful quality for us: as a businessman to the core, he mortally dislikes spending money on various hangers-on and stupid hanger-on allies, on bad charity projects and on voracious international organisations,” former President Dmitry Medvedev posted on the Telegram messaging app.

The Netherlands

Prime Minister Dick Schoof: “The United States is an important ally for the Netherlands, both bilaterally and in international contexts such as NATO. I look forward to our close cooperation on the shared interests between the USA and the Netherlands.”

Austria

Congratulating Trump, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said, “We look forward to further expanding and strengthening our transatlantic relations to successfully address global challenges together.”

Sweden

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson: “I congratulate Donald Trump on being elected the next president of the United States. I look forward to working together and continuing the excellent U.S.-Sweden relations as friends and allies.”

Norway

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store called the US his country’s “most important ally and we work closely together in many areas. I look forward to continuing our cooperation with the U.S. under Mr. Trump’s leadership.”

Denmark

“Congratulations to Donald Trump on the election. The United States is our most important ally. We must maintain the close cooperation between the United States and Denmark and continue to strengthen the transatlantic bond that has endured through generations,” said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Czech Republic

“Our shared goal is to ensure that the relations between our countries remain at the highest level, despite changes in administration, and that we continue to develop them for the benefit of our citizens,” Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on X.

Romania

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said in congratulating Trump that “under your new leadership we hope for peace and prosperity for all our citizens! Looking forward to a fruitful collaboration!” on X.

El Salvador

“Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, @realDonaldTrump. May God bless and guide you,” President Nayib Bukele posted on X.